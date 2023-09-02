Nita Strauss Says Demi Lovato “Has Been A Huge Ally” With Her Sobriety

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 2nd, 2023 - 5:21 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to loudwire, Nita Strauss shares how Demi Lovato has helped her with her sobriety: “Demi has been a huge ally on my journey.”

“It was an incredible experience because it was my first time on a tour that prioritized sobriety,” she recalls. “All the other tours I’ve been on have been respectful of people who don’t partake, but it’s still around all the time. It was such a healthy experience being on a tour that didn’t have alcohol backstage. It wasn’t a dry tour; people could go out and partake at their leisure if they wanted to, but not in the dressing rooms or areas where Demi and the band were going to be. There were a lot of sober people on that tour and a lot of people in recovery to talk to.”

She also added, “Demi has been a huge ally on my journey. When I was recovering from knee surgery [in December 2022/January 2023], I had to take pain pills for a few days. Demi was the first person to reach out and ask how I was feeling, and whether I was triggered in any way or needed anything. That struck me as incredible, because she’s one of the biggest stars in the world, and she took the time to reach out to one of her band members, check in, and make sure my recovery was doing okay.”

Nita recognizes that the road to sobriety is not easy, but when you have the support and help of a partner and colleague who understands you and is willing to be part of overcoming obstacles, they are not so difficult to overcome.

