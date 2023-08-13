Demi Lovato Shares Lively Cover of Daisy Jones & The Six’ “Let Me Down Easy”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 13th, 2023 - 10:56 AM

On August 11, 2023, Demi Lovato shared her new cover of the song “Let Me Down Easy” originally by Daisy Jones & The Six. Originally appearing in the band’s debut album Aarora Let me down easy is now being reimagined by the beloved Demi Lovato.

A press release states, “Atlantic Records is proud to share the stunning, reimagined version of “Let Me Down Easy” by multi-platinum, 2x Grammy®-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato – available now on all DSPs.” And as for the original album the press release also states, “The album itself debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart, #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums & Americana/Folk Albums charts, #9 on Top Current Albums, #10 on Top Albums, and more.”

Great things have happened already for this song and Lovato’s cover will surely skyrocket those successes.

With a beautiful upbeat start reminiscent of the 60s a time of love and change, Lovato’s cover of the song is inspiring. Once Lovato’s vocals come in they are very crisp and clean and show a very mature version of Lovato. Filled with soul and beautiful harmonies this cover is not one to miss. The guitar solo is crisp and cleanly recorded which adds an old reminiscent vibe to the song. The folky references really show off Lovato’s vocals and show a different side of them we haven’t seen before. While keeping the song very similar to the original Lovato truly gives a new and bright element to this beautiful song. Make sure you do not miss it! Listen below, to this amazing new cover.