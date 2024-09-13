Demi Lovato Releases Emotional Song From Her “Child Star” Documentary, “You’ll Be OK, Kid”

Home News Lily Meline September 13th, 2024 - 9:24 PM

In recent years, much of the glamor has been stripped away from the life of a child star. With Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV being released earlier this year and iCarly star Jennette McCurdy sharing her own struggles with the industry in her popular autobiography, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” it appears that victims of the corrupt system are finally getting a chance to speak out about the abuse all too pervasive in the industry.

Former child star, Demi Lovato, seems to be following this current wave with the announcement of a new documentary, Child Star, which she will be starring in, co-directing and co-producing. In the film, Lovato will explore the joys, as well as the turbulences of her past, as well as examine the history of children in the entertainment industry as a whole. The doc is set to include interviews from other notable former child stars, such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci and Jojo Siwa, among several others.

During the film’s production, Lovato was inspired to write a song for the film called “You’ll Be OK, Kid” in which she appears to be comforting her younger self. Lyrics like “The sharks in the water will teach you to swim,” have dark connotations to them that could possibly be addressed by her in the documentary, although whether the “sharks” come from within the entertainment business or from outside forces remains to be seen. She’s clearly lived through many hard times, so it’ll be interesting to see what Lovato chooses to share in the documentary and what she decides to leave out.

The documentary will be released on Hulu later this month, and “You’ll Be OK, Kid” is currently streaming.