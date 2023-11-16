YouTube Launches Dream Track AI Feature Pilot Program Including Charli XCX, Demi Lovato & John Legend

Home News James Reed November 16th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

This week, YouTube Shorts launched Dream Track, a new tool using AI that gives creators the ability to make music with artificially generated vocals of many iconic artists, as Rolling Stone reported. It’s being first rolled out to only a minority of users.

Is creating new songs with replicated voices the future of listening? Although no hard rock or heavy metal artists are yet involved, YouTube has rounded up major pop singers such as Demi Lovato and John Legend to help launch Dream Track.

“At this initial phase,” YouTube explains, “the experiment is designed to help explore how the technology could be used to create deeper connections between artists and creators, and ultimately, their fans.”

“Starting today, nine artists including Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan who have chosen to collaborate in this experiment and work with us to shape the future of AI in music, are giving a small group of select U.S. creators the chance to create unique soundtracks of up to 30 seconds for their Shorts.”

How does it work? “By simply typing an idea into the creation prompt and selecting a participating artist that appears in the carousel, an original Shorts soundtrack featuring the AI-generated voice of that artist will be produced for the creator to use in their Short.”



AI-generated vocals by major artists have already been making headway on the internet, but mostly lacking approval. We’re already able to hear Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine singing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Should major artists get onboard with AI to fight unauthorized dupes?

Should We Voice Replicate Artists?

What about the legal and ethical implications, mainly for the artist who supplies the voice? Last year, an AI-generated rap song replicating Drake and The Weeknd, “heart on my sleeve,” became popular before it was removed from streaming services for being unsanctioned. However, YouTube wants to work with approving artists.

“That’s why we developed a set of AI Music principles and a Music AI incubator published earlier this year that are rooted in responsible collaboration,” YouTube states. “Since then, we’ve been exploring the possibilities of how AI can empower creativity alongside artists, songwriters, producers and our partners while also identifying its challenges.”