Demi Lovato Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Fast”

Steven Taylor August 1st, 2025

Demi Lovato’s made her return to the world of pop with the release of her new single, “Fast.” The track is the first from an unnamed ninth studio album, and the start of what’s set to be a new era of dance-pop tracks for Lovato. The video for the single can be found on Lovato’s YouTube channel.

Despite once having held a “funeral” for pop amidst a shift making to punk rock, as Stereogum reports, Lovato has now staged a “resurrection” for her pop career complete with a Tiktok video alongside producer Zhone. “Fast” is her first showing of herself back in familiar territory, with a peppy beat and video of the singer walking across a wide variety of scenery. The video comes with an atmosphere that has a certain edge to it, yet also has almost an air of humor as well, like when the first chorus comes with an exploding car followed by people running out drenched in sweat and wearing nothing but tighty-whities or the ending featuring a man headbutting the camera. It’s likely this is more than intentional, given a point in the video displaying various TVs with all sorts of humorous moments and memes from Lovato’s past. I must take a page out of the Stereogum reporter’s book and admit little familiarity with these memes outside of “Poot Lovato,” an absurd and humorous photoshop of Lovato that fans created a joking myth about her being the lost twin to the Lovato we all know and love, locked in a basement while her sister went on to become the popstar we all know. Regardless, fans will probably enjoy this cheeky acknowledgement of the singer’s humorous history, and the acknowledgement combined with the buildup to the song, it shows Lovato having some fun with her work and her new direction.