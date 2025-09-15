Demi Lovato Announces New Album It’s Not That Deep For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

Today, Demi Lovato has announced her forthcoming ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, will be arriving on October 24, through DLG Recordings/Island Records. Executive produced by Zhone, the 11-track album revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout Lovato’s previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that’s about taking full control while letting inhibitions go.

The album’s release is preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single, “Fast,” as well as the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger “Here All Night,” which was released this past Friday The title evokes a personal mantra for the artist as she returns to the carefree charm that once defined her earlier eras and finds the joy in life’s pleasures.

While speaking about the album, Lovato said: “This music is a perfect reflection of where I’m at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it. With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process.”

The singer adds: “When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life. I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realized it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me.”