Nine Inch Nails Share Thrilling New Music Video For “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Home News Leila Franco September 20th, 2025 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After a recent live debut, Nine Inch Nails has dropped the official music video for their newest single, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” the first track from the upcoming TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Directed by Maxime Quoilin, the video captures the band’s signature dark atmosphere and tense sound.

The video leans into moody, industrial visuals with flashes of light that cut against the shadowed figures of the band members. Quoilin’s editing heightens the unease of the track, filling each frame with the same pressure that drives the song itself. While there is no straightforward narrative in the video, the series of fractured images builds into an emotional and sonic dissonance. “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” has that classic sound from Nine Inch Nails, with its brooding synths and jagged rhythms that go perfectly with the video’s chaotic imagery.

This marks the first-ever full film score by Nine Inch Nails, a milestone for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have already earned critical acclaim for their Academy Award–winning soundtrack work. With TRON: Ares, they have expanded their music into a very ambitious franchise in film. The release of “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” sets the stage not only for the soundtrack’s arrival but also for what seems to be an unforgettable collaboration of music and cinema.