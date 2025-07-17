Nine Inch Nails Announce Tron: Ares Soundtrack For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 12:33 PM

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19, through Interscope Records. Created for the third installment in the groundbreaking TRON film franchise, TRON: Ares stands among Nine Inch Nails’ most compelling albums, humming with menace, melancholy and momentum as analog soul and digital dread collide.

Also, Nine Inch Nails has dropped “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” which is the album’s first single and the first official music from the band in five years. As a whole, the tune is fabulous by how the bombastic instrumentation shakes the background with a catchy pop-rock vibe, while Trent Reznor sings out the meaningful lyrics.

Founded in 1988 by Reznor, Nine Inch Nails is widely considered one of the most innovative and influential acts in modern music. Known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions, the band has won two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2020.

Nine Inch Nails’ multi-Platinum studio albums include their 1989 debut, Pretty Hate Machine, The Downward Spiral (1994) and The Fragile (1999,) which was their first album to reach number one on the Billboard 200, a feat repeated by With Teeth (2005).

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List

1. INIT

2. FORKED REALITY

3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

4. ECHOES

5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

6. IN THE IMAGE OF

7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

8. PERMANENCE

9. INFILTRATOR

10. 100% EXPENDABLE

11. STILL REMAINS

12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

14. TARGET IDENTIFIED

15. DAEMONIZE

16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

18. A QUESTION OF TRUST

19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

20. NO GOING BACK

21. NEMESIS

22. NEW DIRECTIVE

23. OUT IN THE WORLD

24. SHADOW OVER ME

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat