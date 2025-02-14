Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Score New Apple TV Movie The Gorge

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 14th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Composers and bandmates from the popular band Nine Inch Nails are set to score The Gorge, an upcoming Apple TV+ film that blends action with emotional depth. Director Scott Derrikson is known for his horror films such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Black Phone, Sinister, and Marvel fan favorite Doctor Strange will be working alongside Reznor and Score to create the upcoming series. Famous film stars Anya Taylor-Hoy and Miles Teller will also be featured in an action-packed thriller portraying a love story.

Reznor and Ross, known for their haunting compositions have had their work featured in many popular films and series according to StereoGum such as Challengers, Queer, and The Bear. They first gained recognition with the work on another popular movie The Social Network, later earning an Academy Award for Best Original Score. Their composing abilities are just out of this world the way they can make so many unique sounds and merge different elements is what makes them the most sought-after duo in cinema.

With The Gorge, Reznor and Score are expected to bring something amazing to the series which already has many fans in anticipation. Given Scott Derrikson’s history when it comes to making eerie and dynamic films, Reznor and Score are just another asset that he can have on his team for what is for sure to be a popular series.

While there still isn’t much detail about the series as Apple TV+ still has yet to release a trailer, many fans are excited about the teaming up of such powerful influences of not only great composers but a phenomenal director.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

