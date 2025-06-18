Nine Inch Nails Plays “That’s What I Get” Live For The First Time Since 1991

Home News Michelle Grisales June 18th, 2025 - 8:02 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nails (NIN) treated fans to some unexpected tunes during the second night of their “Peel It Back World Tour,” on Tuesday, June 17th, in Manchester, England. The legendary group surprised the crowd with two rare performances, adding a sense of exclusivity to an already highly anticipated show.

Opening their 19-song set, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross performed a live rendition of “A Minute to Breathe,” which marked the song’s stage debut according to Consequence. The song was originally composed for the 2016 environmental documentary Before the Flood and had never before been included in a NIN concert setlist.

Immediately following, the band resurrected “That’s What I Get,” a track from their 1989 debut Pretty Hate Machine. The song hadn’t been performed live since 1991, making the performance a significant moment for longtime fans. The version played in Manchester featured updated arrangements, giving the classic a refreshed feel over three decades after its release.

Like the tour’s kickoff in Dublin, the Manchester performance was divided into four acts, with the band transitioning between a secondary platform and the main stage. However, notable changes in the setlist and order of songs suggest Nine Inch Nails intend to rotate material as the tour progresses. Their opening show also included Boys Noize, a German dance producer, possibly hinting at other future guests or surprises.

Despite being on tour, the band is not slowing down in their performances. NIN is expected to headline the Rosklide Festival between June 26th to July 5th. The “Peel It Back World Tour” continues across Europe until mid-July, before beginning the North American leg in early August.