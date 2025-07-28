Nine Inch Nails’ Music Video For “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” Debuts At San Diego Comic Con Panel For Tron: Ares

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 1:40 PM

According to social media, DiscussingFilm has announced the release of the music video for Nine Inch Nail‘s latest song, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be.” On the social media post, the film company says: “The new music video for “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” by Nine Inch Nails closes out the ‘TRON: ARES’ panel at #SDCC.”

Based on the footage, the music video looks amazing because each scene has stellar graphics and movie clips to accompany Nine Inch Nail’s face-smack rock music. The music video is a build up for the upcoming TRON: ARES film and honestly, the music video gives views a huge dose of what the movie will look like thanks to the killer graphics and movie clips.

