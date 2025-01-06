Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Challengers Wins Golden Globe For Best Original Score

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 12:28 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have won Best Original Score at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for Challengers. The duo beat out former Yuck frontman Daniel Blumberg, Hans Zimmer, Volker Bertelmann, Kris Bowers and Camille and Clément Ducol for the trophy. This is the sixth Golden Globes nomination and third win of Reznor’s and Atticus’s career.

The duo accepted the award from Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Although Reznor did not speak at the podium, Ross did give a short speech: “This really means a lot, particularly in this special moment. First I’d like to thank my best friend, my musical partner, the great Trent Reznor. The music never felt like a safe choice, but it always felt like the right one. I’d like to thank the maestro, the visionary director, our friend Luca Guadagnino. To be honest, we always thought we’d get the call ‘Can you just turn it down a little?’ But it never came, and here we are.”

Also at the Golden Globes, Camille and Clément Ducol won Best Original Song, for “El Mal,” in Emilia Pérez. They won over Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Challengers’ “Compress/Repress,”) Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl’s “Beautiful That Way,”) Maren Morris (The Wild Robot’s “Kiss the Sky”) and Robbie Williams Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek (Better Man’s “Forbidden Road.”)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat