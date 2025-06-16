Nine Inch Nails Joined By Boys Noize For “Vessel,” “Came Back Haunted” & How To Destroy Angels’ “Parasite” During Dublin Show

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 1:28 PM

According to stereogum.com, for the first time three years, Nine Inch Nails are out on the road and back in January, Nine Inch Nails announced their Peel It Back Tour and on June 16, the tour kicked off at Dublin’s 3Arena and it featured a bunch of tracks that NIN have not performed live in a long time.

The show kicked off with Trent Reznor alone on a smaller second stage, while singing a solo-piano version of the band’s With Teeth song, “Right Where It Belongs.” It was the first time that Reznor performed the tune since 2009 and them the set turned into a medley with “Somewhat Damaged,” which is from The Fragile.

As bandmates joined Reznor onstage, the singer went into reworked versions of the tracks: “Ruiner” and “Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)” (the Further Down The Spiral remix,) which have not been in the NIN setlist in 16 years. The show then moved to a bigger stage, where the band played some of the arena anthems “Wish” and “March Of The Pigs.” Later in the show, Nine Inch Nail returned to the smaller stage to play some more rarities.

While on the B-stage, NIN were joined by Boys Noize, the German dance producer who remixed Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Challengers score. With Boys Noize, NIN did the Year Zero track, “Vessel” and the Hesitation Marks single, “Came Back Haunted,” as well as “Parasite,” a song from their side project How To Destroy Angels.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat