Future Ruins Festival Announces Inaugural 2025 Lineup Featuring Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, John Carpenter, Danny Elfman & More

Oscar-winning composers of The Social Network, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, have announced the first-time Future Ruins Festival taking place this fall on November 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. This day-long music and arts festival invites influential film and television composers to showcase their never-seen-before music for a live audience in a lively environment.

The Future Ruins Festival, presented by Live Nation, will have three different stages, taking place at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Since the festival consists of composers whose music is featured in different films and television shows, the music has never been performed in this manner, either live or on stage.

Besides Reznor and Ross, who are renowned for their work in The Social Network, Gone Girl, and more, there are 15 other composers or duos performing. Among these composers include Danny Elfman, most well-known for his work with Tim Burton and in the superhero franchises, and Hildur Guðnadóttir who has won an Oscar for his music in Joker and an Emmy for his music in Chernobyl. Horror icon John Carpenter, especially known for Halloween is also a not-to-miss composer in the festival lineup.

The rest of the lineup includes Terence Blanchard, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Volker Bertelmann AKA Hauschka, Tamar-kali, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Questlove and Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Another interesting component of the festival that Reznor and Ross noted is there are no headliners or main events for this festival. They spoke about their thought process in this presence of equality among featured artists in their newly curated festival.

“It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting,” says Reznor.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Wednesday, May 21st at 12pm PT at FutureRuins.com.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat