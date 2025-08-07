Nine Inch Nails Live Debut “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” During North American Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 12:26 PM

According to stereogum.com, on August 6, Nine Inch Nails performed the live debut of “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” where opening act Boys Noize joined them on a mini-stage. New drummer Josh Freese did not take part in the set so, in order to hear what he brought to the table, people might should watch fan footage of the band performing “The Perfect Drug,” which is their extremely drum-intensive track from the Lost Highway soundtrack. “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” is the first single for Nine Inch Nails‘s soundtrack to the upcoming film, Tron: Ares.

Like other bands these days, Nine Inch Nails’s Ilan Rubin, touring drummer since 2009, left the band to join the Foo Fighters when when the were in the middle of their Peel It Black Arena Tour. But NIN picked up Rubin’s replacement immediately by hiring Josh Freese, the super-experienced drummer who was only just fired from the Foo Fighters. This all happened last week but Freese was ready to go by the time NIN kicked off the American leg of their tour in Oakland last night.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat