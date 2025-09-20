Blink-182 Brings Out Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio to Perform “Bored to Death” & Stephen Egerton of Descendants For a Performance of “Hope” at Riot Fest

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 20th, 2025 - 12:12 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

At the 2025 Riot Fest, Blink-182 surprised fans with a double performance. Known for its diverse lineup and thrilling shows, the festival became even more exciting with this iconic band. According to BrooklynVegan, fans enjoyed their favorite songs and got an extra surprise that made it special. As they performed under bright lights in front of an excited crowd, Blink-182 brought out some guest performers to join them on stage.

The crowd went wild with cheers when Matt Skiba, who used to be an important member of the band and is known as Alkaline Trio’s singer, stepped onto the stage to join Blink-182. As soon as he showed up, everyone felt a rush of energy. Skiba started singing “Bored to Death,” taking fans back to his impactful time with the band. His unique mix of style matched perfectly with their famous sound. Fans were instantly reminded of how well he once worked together with them on unforgettable music projects in the past. The show honored what he had done before while also filling people with nostalgia and excitement all over again.

As the night went on, surprises kept popping up. One big surprise was when Stephen Egerton from the famous punk band Descendants unexpectedly showed up. He joined Blink-182 on stage to play their well-known song “Hope.” His amazing guitar skills fit perfectly with Blink-182’s lively performance, making it a memorable moment for everyone there. This team-up wasn’t random; it honored the shared history and deep respect between these legendary punk rock bands.

At Riot Fest, there were two unexpected treats that showed how punk rock legends support each other and demonstrated the festival’s importance for big band reunions. These performances surely made a lasting impact on everyone who attended, making it another unforgettable event in the festival’s history.

