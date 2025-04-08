Blink-182 Announces Summer & Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Following a blockbuster 2024 tour that saw them headline stadiums across the globe, multi-platinum and award-winning band blink-182 is set to return in 2025 with a fresh run of dates, which will bringing their legendary live show to fans across the U.S. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker’s Missionary Impossible Tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time …, which was the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio.

Featuring the one singles, “Edging” and “One More Time,” the record adds to a legacy that has made blink-182 one of punk rock’s most influential bands. The upcoming shows will lean into blink-182’s punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city trek will bring blink-182 to major amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums across the U.S., with stops in Hollywood, Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo and other cities. Full routing and ticketing information is available here. Special guests Alkaline Trio will be joining the band on all dates.

Missionary Impossible Tour Dates

8/28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

8/29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

9/1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

9/3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

9/4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

9/6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

9/7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

9/9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

9/11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

9/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

9/14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

9/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

9/17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

9/21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

9/22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

9/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

9/26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

9/27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

10/2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

10/4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*

*With Support from Alkaline Trio

^Festival Performance

Photo Credit: Marv Watson