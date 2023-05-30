Matt Skiba Releases “Dirty Jacks” / “She’s A War” Under His Newest Project Lektron

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Lektron, a new garage punk band led by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, released their debut two-song single by Asian Man Records. “Dirty Jacks” and “She’s a War” are now available on major streaming platforms and fans can pre-order the vinyl, which is expected to ship by end of June, on asianmanrecords.com.

“Dirty Jacks,” for example, builds tension with an energizing and irresistible rhythm that pounds for a full minute before exploding with Skiba’s signature vocal hooks and just the right amount of grit and dissonance.

“She’s a War” goes faster and darker, with more stripped down production and a generous dose of fuzz. Both tracks capture what these guys do best: deliver catchy yet macabre punk rock at a frenetic pace, with wry humor and wicked hooks throughout.

The recording process for the band’s first official release started at San Jose’s District Recording before moving down the coast to the Foo Fighters’s Studio 606. The final tracks are now being released by Asian Man Records and Mike Park. Known for nurturing talent and giving bands time and space to develop, Park’s label proved to be a perfect match for the nascent group, providing another opportunity for long-time friends Park and Skiba to collaborate.