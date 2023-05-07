Tom DeLonge Kicks Off Blink-182 Tour With Matt Skiba

Home News Jaden Johnson May 7th, 2023 - 5:04 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

With their last studio album release being in 2019 and recent reunion at this year’s Coachella, Blink-182 is set to embark on a reunion tour this Summer. The band kicked off the tour on May 4th at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, MN, making this their first headlining tour as a group in over a decade. The tour setlist is a medley of hits spanning the group’s nearly 20-year discography, Beginning the show with “Anthem Part two” from their 2001 album, Take Off Your Pants, and closing out with their 1997 hit, “Dammit”.

The band’s North American leg is set to run May through July, later this month they will continue the tour through Canada in Montreal and Toronto. Making stops in major American cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Houston, etc throughout the rest of May, June, and July. Picking up on September 1st after their final North American date on July 16th, the band will head to Europe with the first stop being in Glasgow, UK before they conclude their reunion on October 16th in Manchester.

Fans can also expect a new album from the group set to come this Summer, the band’s drummer Travis Barker hinting at the release in a recent tweet saying, “Album will be finished before we leave on tour”.