Blink-182 Plays “Rollercoaster” and “Online Songs” For The First Time Since 2001

Home News Ajala Fields August 29th, 2025 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

On Wednesday, Blink-182 began their “Missionary Impossible” Tour with Alkaline Trio at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. They performed a mix of old classics and new songs from their catalogue, and played several songs they hadn’t played in years, according to Stereogum.

Following “The Rock Show” and “First Date,” they played “Josie,” from 1997’s Dude Ranch, for the first time with Tom DeLonge since 2014. Later in the show, they played “Wishing Well” for the first time since 2014 with DeLonge and “Natives” from 2011’s Neighborhoods. They also did their cover of Descendents’ “Hope,” from 1982’s Milo Goes To College, which they hadn’t done since 2003. Most notably, Blink-182 played “Online Songs” and “Rollercoaster”, two songs which haven’t been played since the album they’re from, Take Off Your Pants And Jacket, was released in 2001. This must be a very special tour for Blink-182 since they’re playing songs from their vault. Watch the live performances of “Online Songs” and “Rollercoaster” below.

