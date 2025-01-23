Philadelphia’s Sing Us Home Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Speedy Ortiz, Bouncing Souls, Alkaline Trio’s Dan Andriano & More

Home News Lauren Rettig January 23rd, 2025 - 8:16 PM

Roxborough-born singer-songwriter Dave Hause brings his annual music festival, Sing Us Home, back for its third year to Manayunk’s Venice Island for three days from May 2–May 4. The weekend event will feature headlining sets from New Jersey punk rock institution The Bouncing Souls, English singer-songwriter Frank Turner and Hause’s long-running project Dave Hause & the Mermaid, as well as newly announced additions Dan Andrino of Alkaline Trio, AJJ, Speedy Ortiz, Buzz Zeemer and more.

Continuing the three-day format introduced in 2024, the weekend will kick off on Friday evening with welcoming remarks from Dave Hause followed by an opening performance from local rock newcomer, Quarry, which will be followed by actor and singer-songwriter John Gallagher Jr. who will hit the stage in advance of the Hause Family Campfire. Friday’s now-traditional Campfire show features in-the-round performances by Dave and his brother, singer-songwriter Tim Hause, who will be joined by Andriano and Arizona folk-punk act AJJ.

The remainder of the weekend will include several notable first-time additions for the festival: Philadelphia indie/rock staple Speedy Ortiz, a rare performance from lauded area rockers Buzz Zeemer, New Jersey screamo outfit Mary’s Morning Deathbed, soul-pop phenomenon Mobley, DIY folk singer-songwriter Black Guy Fawkes and Philadelphia duo Lullanas. Veteran festival-goers will also enjoy return visits from Tim Hause and his band for a full set as well as artist-at-large Ocean Avenue Stompers, who will bring their signature brass energy to the grounds.

The Bouncing Souls released their most recent album Ten Stories High in April of 2023. While the question of new music leaves fans hanging in suspense, the band will assuredly play much-loved favorites from their discography during Sing Us Home.

Frank Turner made headlines last year when he broke the world record for most shows performed in different cities in 24 hours; he performed 15 shows in 15 different cities in the UK, leaving him “extremely proud” and “yet more exhausted.” An artist who dedicates himself to a project like that promises to bring a good show to any festival.

Alkaline Trio dropped a double single back in August, titled “The Sacrifice” and “At Sickness.” The trio made waves with their 2024 tour alongside Spanish Love Songs and will deliver more enchanting performances at Sing Us Home.

Speedy Ortiz announced the 10th anniversary reissue of Major Arcana in 2023; the band has been relatively quiet on the music front but will continue to perform fan favorites, especially at festivals.

Sing Us Home will once again be produced by Rising Sun Presents, the team behind a number of Philadelphia-area venues, including Ardmore Music Hall and MilkBoy Philly, and local outdoor festivals and events like the Wayne Music Festival and King of Prussia’s Concerts Under the Stars. The festival is slated to include local food vendors from the Philadelphia area, such as Humpty’s Dumplings, Federal Donuts, Calaveras Tacos, Frios Gourmet Pops and Manayunk favorites Winnie’s and U.S. Hotel, craft beer and bar offerings, VIP ticketing with exclusive performances, and parking and lodging options with hotel partner Courtyard Marriott City Avenue.

More information, including ticket options, can be found on the festival’s website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat