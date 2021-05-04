Descendents Announces New Album with Original Lineup 9th & Walnut for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Baby Doncha Know”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 4th, 2021 - 4:43 PM

The rock band Descendents has announced the release of their new album 9th and Walnut, which will feature the band’s original lineup of members. The album is set for release on July 23 with Epitaph Records.

The band’s original lineup included bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, Guitarist Frank Navetta and Vocalist Milo Aukerman. Though Navetta passed in 2008, having been replaced by Stephen Egerton, many of the singles were recorded in 2002 and played a significant role in crafting the genre-defining sound they’re known for.

The album is named for their practice space in Long Beach, CA, and will feature material written from 1977 all the way through 1980 as well as the band’s debut tracks “Ride the Wild,” “It’s a Hectic World” and a cover of the Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over.”

Along with the announcement of 9th and Walnut’s release, Descendents also released the single “Baby Doncha Know” as a sneak peek into the release.

The song features the band’s classic rock sound, with energized gritty vocals from Aukerman and Stevenson‘s reliable percussion beat. The single is only 56 seconds long, though the tune is catchy enough to get your feet tapping. The length of the song also keeps the meaning concise, the lyrics used to tell a love interest that it’s over by expressing the hatred and disgust they have for them in an upbeat, nonchalant way.

9th and Walnut Tracklist:

1. Sailor’s Choice

2. Crepe Suzette

3. You Make Me Sick

4. Lullaby

5. Nightage

6. Baby Doncha Know

7. Tired of Being Tired

8. I’m Shaky

9. Grudge

10. Mohicans

11. Like the Way I Know

12. It’s A Hectic World

13. To Remember

14. Yore Disgusting

15. It’s My Hair

16. I Need Some

17. Ride the Wild

18. Glad All Over (Dave Clark Five cover)