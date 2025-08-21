Joe Perry Performs Aerosmith Hits With Members Of The Black Crowes & Stone Temple Pilots

Home News Juliet Paiz August 21st, 2025 - 3:42 AM

According to NME, Joe Perry is out on tour with The Joe Perry Project, and he’s bringing some serious power with him. The Aerosmith guitarist has been playing the band’s classic songs live, joined by Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots. Together, they’re giving fans a mix of nostalgia and fresh energy.

The shows have been packed with Aerosmith staples like “Walk This Way,” “Mama Kin,” “Same Old Song and Dance” and “Draw the Line.” Perry has also been digging deeper into the band’s catalog, pulling out lesser played tracks like “Combination” and “My Fist Your Face.” Fans even got a surprise when the group blended “Get the Lead Out” with a nod to Led Zeppelin’s “Heartbreaker.”

It’s not just Aerosmith, though. Robinson takes over the mic for Black Crowes hits like “Jealous Again” and “Twice as Hard,” while DeLeo helps deliver STP favorites like “Interstate Love Song” and “Vasoline.” The mix of songs makes the show feel more like a celebration of classic rock than just a standard setlist.

On drums, Jason Sutter has stepped in for STP’s Eric Kretz, who had to miss the tour, and Perry has praised him for keeping the momentum going. With Brad Whitford joining in on guitar and Buck Johnson on keys, the band feels tight and fiery.

For fans missing Aerosmith’s live shows, Perry’s tour is the next best thing, a chance to hear the hits, some deep cuts and a few surprises played with all the grit and fun of a true rock and roll jam.