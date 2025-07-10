Yungblud Announces Documentary Exclusively in Theaters For August Release

Home News Leila DeJoui July 10th, 2025 - 7:11 PM

On July 10, 2025, the singer Yungblud announced that they will be releasing a new film. His upcoming documentary, Yungblud, Are You Ready Boy?, will be released through worldwide screenings on Aug. 20 and 24 via Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets are available for sale on July 17. The new documentary was directed by the Grammy-nominated filmmaker, Paul Dugdale.

The new documentary showcases a personal journey of change and also the confidence of Yungblud and the chaos from rock n’ roll throughout his career. It features how the singer tries to find his own voice through his journey. “I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date,” said Yungblud.” “Berlin has always radiated complete, unfiltered truth. Every time I’ve visited Hansa Studios, it’s just f*cking iconic. You can feel the history in Hansa; it’s in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You’re standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself ‘who the f*ck am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?’”

The film is presented in a black and white color, and is a two hour documentary that presents Yungblud in a pivotal moment in his career. The film follows the artist through his Berlin studio, which allows fans to be able to view the recording process. The film was produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures. There is also very special footage from the creative process of creating songs and continuing his career in the music industry.