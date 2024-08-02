Aerosmith Announce Retirement From Touring & Cancel Farewell Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2024 - 9:45 PM

According to Loudwire, rock and roll icons Aerosmith have announced that due to frontman Steven Tyler’s recent vocal injury, the band will be canceling their upcoming farewell tour dates and retire from playing live shows altogether. The tour was previously postponed from 2023 when Tyler sustained a fractured larynx that has since required extensive recovery.

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been… pic.twitter.com/og43Q8Lwbt — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 2, 2024

The band issued a statement on Twitter/X explaining their decision, writing, “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

Tickets, purchased via Ticketmaster, for the previously announced tour will be automatically refunded. Other ticket refunds will be made available at point of purchase. According to Blabbermouth, guitarist Joe Perry had previously said he doesn’t rule out new music from Aerosmith and teased that “Steven has got some stuff in his back pocket.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara