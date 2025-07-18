Yungblud Releases Live Cover of “Changes” From Back To The Beginning

Home News Leila DeJoui July 18th, 2025 - 11:52 PM

Before his sold-out North American tour, singer, Yungblud, performed for the sold-out crowd at Black Sabbath’s “Back To The Beginning” concert. During the concert, Yungblud performed a version of “Changes,” which he has now released on all streaming platforms. He performed a cover of a song which was originally released in 1972.

“This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honor one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming,” said Yungblud. “The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalize it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice. This is what Rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist – let’s raise some f*cking money.”

Yungblud had also gotten praise from Ozzy Osbourne about his performance at the charity concert. “He did an amazing job. I couldn’t have done it better myself,” said Osbourne. The video that was released with the cover of his live performance at the Villa Park. Last week, Yungblud had shared a video online about a moment between him and Osbourne. In the video, Yungblud was seen giving Osbourne a custom piece of jewelry, while also thanking him for everything.