Yungblud Shares Powerful New Video “Ghosts”

June 20th, 2025 - 1:57 PM

UK artist Yungblud has released his fourth studio album, Idols, the first part of the singer’s planned double album. With it, the artist has released a video for the album’s final single, “Ghosts.” The video can be found on Yungblud’s YouTube channel.

The video is the live performance of the song from Hansa Studios in Germany. The black and white footage showcases Yungblud and his band performing the track, featuring dynamic camera angles and boisterous motions from the singer. The high energy track features uplifting instrumentations and impassioned vocals from Yungblud. At around three minutes into the track, during an instrumental solo, we even see the artist walk away from the microphone to hype up the recording crew.

Yungblud spoke more on the track and his passion behind it. “It’s about comprehending mortality,” the singer said “I wrote it while walking down the banks of the River Thames, thinking how many people had walked the same path and what was going through their heads while they were doing it. We’re gone in the blink of an eye, and life is precious and fast. Don’t forget to live it. The Outro of Ghosts was one of my favourite pieces of music that we’ve written on this album. I just let my imagination run. It’s inspired by opera, specifically ‘The King and I’. Everyone thought I was crazy when I referenced that in a rock recording session. But f*ck it. That’s Idols!”

“Ghosts” marks the fourth and final single for the now-released Idols. The previous single, “Zombie,” was notable for it’s music video which paid tribute to nurses and starred actress Florence Pugh. Idols is the first of a planned double album, though no name or release date has been set for the follow-up.

Idols Tracklist

Hello Heaven, Hello

Idols Pt I

Lovesick Lullaby

Zombie

The Greatest Parade

Change

Monday Murder

Ghosts

Fire

War

Idols Pt II

Supermoon