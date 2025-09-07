Ice Cube Drops New Song And Music Video “Before Hip Hop”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 7th, 2025 - 12:20 PM

Ice Cube has released a new song called “Before Hip Hop” and its music video, building excitement for his next album, Man Up, coming out on September 12. This track marks Cube’s return to music after last year’s hit album Man Down. Known for speaking boldly about social issues throughout his career, Cube uses this new release to display his strong lyric skills while encouraging listeners to think more deeply about the world we live in.

In “Before Hip Hop,” Cube challenges the unfair belief that hip-hop is to blame for crime and violence. Through his powerful lyrics, he explains that these problems existed long before the genre did and are due to deep-rooted systemic issues affecting communities over time. By doing this, Cube aims to inform listeners about the true reasons behind society’s troubles and encourages them not to wrongly blame hip-hop culture.

The music video for “Before Hip Hop,” directed by Gabriel Hart (also known as Video GOD), goes well with the strong message of the song. Hart manages to capture Cube’s words and tells a visual story that links past events with today’s issues. Through powerful images and storytelling, the video highlights Cube’s messages, effectively linking history to now in a way that makes the song more impactful. This isn’t just background visuals; it’s an important part of helping viewers understand what Cube talks about better.

“Before Hip Hop” is both a wake-up call and a reminder of what causes social problems, leading up to Cube’s bold new work in Man Up. Fans are excitedly listening to the single while awaiting the full album. The upcoming album shows yet again that Cube is an important figure in hip-hop. His dedication to being real and honest means his latest work will connect not only with hip-hop fans but also with anyone interested in understanding society’s complicated issues.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz