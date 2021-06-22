Once Upon a Time in LA Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Al Green, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 22nd, 2021 - 7:28 PM

Once Upon A Time in the LBC is moving from Long Beach, CA to Los Angeles, CA this year, renaming it Once Upon a Time in LA. The event is set to take place on December 18, 2021 at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park, with Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, The Game, YG and Ice Cube headlining.

It will be hosted by Snoop Dogg in coordination with Bobby Dee Presents and Live Nation, featuring many familiar acts from previous editions of the event. Other artists announced for the festival include The Isley Brothers, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Cypress Hill, Three Six Mafia, E-40, Too $hort, DJ Quik, Warren G, George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic, War, Zapp, Brenton Wood, The Dramatics, The Stylistics, The Chi-Lites, Tha Dogg Pound, Suga Free, Mack 10, Xzibit, Mary Jane Girls, Cameo, Lisa Lisa, Heatwave and more. The full lineup can be found on the flyer below.

There are potentially more artists in common with the 2019 lineup than there are artists who won’t be returning for the Los Angeles move. Snoop Dogg, YG and The Game were the headliners that year, and the event also featured the two late legends DMX and Nipsey Hussle.

Tickets are set to go on-sale Monday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT, preceded by a presale this Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT. VIP options and more information can also be seen on the event’s ticket page.

Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube recently formed a supergroup called Mount Westmore and debuted their first of many songs they’ve reported recording together. All four legends will be performing at the upcoming festival. The Isley Brothers and DMX (before he passed away) also collaborated with Snoop Dogg recently. Snoop Dogg’s latest solo album was released on April 20, 2021 as From tha Streets 2 tha Suites.

Ice Cube released a new single in February titled “Trying to Maintain.” His last full album was 2018’s Everythangs Corrupt, featuring singles like “Good Cop Bad Cop” and “Arrest the President.”

Al Green released an archival album called Give Me More Love for Record Store Day on June 12 this year. His last new album was 2008’s Lay It Down.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado