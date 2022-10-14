Mount Westmore Featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Announce New Album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort For December 2022 Release, Share New Single “Too Big”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 14th, 2022 - 8:48 PM

Mount Westmore, the rap supergroup consisting of some of the west coast’s most legendary rappers: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, has announced a brand new upcoming album, entitled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. The new project is set to drop on December 9 through Mount Westmore/MNRK Music Group, Consequence of Sound reports.

Coinciding with the announcement of the new project, Mount Westmore has shared a teaser of the lead single off of the new project, “Too Big,” featuring the Bay Area rapper P-Lo. The teaser comes a week ahead of the scheduled release of the lead single on October 21.

The brief teaser, posted by the the supergroup via Instagram, seems to show off the chorus to the track. The video for the teaser shows the band perform while naming its lineup. The post reads out: “Verified This is not a drill… ”TOO BIG” by @mount_westmore on all platforms October 21st. Look for the @mount_westmore album: “SNOOP, CUBE, 40, SHORT” to hit the streets on December 9th” Watch the video teaser for “Too Big” below.

The release of “Too Big” will follow shortly after the release of Mount Westmore’s debut album, Bad MFs, originally released in the form of an NFT. In 2021, the supergroup announced their album The Algorithm, while releasing lead single “Big Subwoofer.”