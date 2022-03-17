California Roots Announce 2022 Lineup Including Ice Cube, Dirty Heads, Stephen Marley, Sean Paul and More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 11:49 PM

California Roots Music & Arts Festival has announced the 2022 lineup. The festival will take place May 26 through May 29 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center.

Hoping to capitalize on their ongoing support of female artists, especially during Women’s History Month, the festival revealed a women-led lineup of musical acts, including HIRIE, Nattali Rize, Vana Liya, Sa-Roc, Eli-Max, Lila Iké, Sevana and Artikal Sound System’s Logan Rex.

The first day of the festival will also include performances from Dirty Heads, Stephen Marley, Protoje, Fortunate Youth, Alborosie Demarco, DENM, Turbulence, Tropidelic, Eli Mac and Tunnel Vision. Meanwhile, the second day will feature Rebelution l Atmosphere, Chronixx, Pepper, J Boog, The Movement, Brother Ali, Tarrus Riley, Satsang, Nattli Rize, Sa-Roc, EarthKry, Arise Roots and Natural Vibrations Kash’d Out.

The third day will feature Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Beenie Man, Tribal Seeds, Trevor Hall, The Green, Collie Buddz, The Expendables, Dub Inc, Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters, FIA, Sensi Trails. The final day of the California Roots festival will feature performances by Damian Marley, Ice Cube, Sean Paul, Sublime With Rome, Common Kings, Durand Jones, Anthony B, Hirie, Iya Terra, Mike Love, Keznamdi Through The Roots, Artikal Sound System and Vana Liya.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz