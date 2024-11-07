Ice Cube Officially Announces New Album Man Down For November 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Today, Ice Cube has announced he will be releasing the album, Man Down, which will be released on November 22. In ligh of the upcoming album, the has shared his new single, “It’s My Ego.” The song made it at the top 10 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart and on Billboard’s list of the top-selling and rap-only cuts in the nation.

Known for his iconic contributions to hip hop, Cube continues to redefine his legacy with this latest achievement. “It’s My Ego” has become a chart-topping success, driven by high streaming numbers and positive reception from fans and critics alike. The track showcases Cube’s distinctive style resonating with audiences both old and new by further solidifying his influence in the music industry.

The music video for “It’s My Ego” is fun to watch by how each scene shows cube performing the ditty in different story-like themes. As for the music, the catchy dance vibe blends in well with the artist’s iconic rap bars. Cube is know for well done rap music and “It’s My Ego” proves how the rapper is still capable of creating amazing songs.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado