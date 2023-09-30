Ice Cube Announces New Album “Man Down”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 30th, 2023 - 12:03 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Ice Cube, the beloved rapper, recently announced that he is coming out with a brand new album entitled Man Down. This will officially be his first solo album in five years and who knows what to expect! The announcement came on the RAPstation while Ice Cube was talking with Public Enemy‘s Chuck D.

According to NME the rapper stated, “‘I’m working on an album that hopefully I can finish in the next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out,’ Cube said. ‘I’m digging what I’m doing. The name of the record is called ‘Man Down’, and, you know, it’s a pretty good record. I like it. It’s dope.’ In the same chat, Cube also reflected on his career and how it has shaped the person he is today: ‘It’s a blessing, really. For one, I made a promise to myself when I got in[to] this business that I wouldn’t let it change who I am as a person, so I was always willing to let the chips fall where they may and not worry about ‘I can’t do this or my career will be over’ or ‘if I do this, will this happen?’ When you broke when you’re starting off, going back to being broke is not an issue. That’s not motivation, like ‘I’m going to be broke again, let me bow down to this bullshit.’ No.’”