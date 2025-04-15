Ice Cube Announces Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

The long-awaited return of hip-hop pioneer, N.W.A co-founder and cultural juggernaut Ice Cube to the national stage has been officially announced with the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour, which is the artist‘s first domestic headlining tour in over a decade that will highlight the rapper’s forty-year career.

Produced by Live Nation, the arena run kicks off on September 4, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and includes 22 dates across major U.S. and Canadian cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto and other venues. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cube, a multi-hyphenate international music, film and sports legend, has garnered accolades such as recently receiving being honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rising to fame with N.W.A., he launched a solo career selling tens of millions of albums and co-founded the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort. As a true trailblazer in television and film, Cube produced 50 episodes of the hit series, Hip Hop Squares for VH1 and MTV. And the artist produced the award-winning, Oscar-nominated biopic, Straight Outta Compton, which grossed over $200 million worldwide.

Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour Dates

5/24 – Napa, California – BottleRock Napa Valley

9/04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/05 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

9/19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/20 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

9/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

9/27 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

9/30 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

10/2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

10/6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/8 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

10/9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado