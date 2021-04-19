Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short’s New Supergroup Mount Westmore Debuts New Song at Triller Fight Club

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 19th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort shared the first song from their supergroup Mt. Westmore during a performance at Triller Fight Club’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight on Saturday, April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The supergroup unites the bay area legends with Los Angeles legends, and Too Short claims they have at least 50 songs recorded together and their first volume due for April 2021 release. The name of the song wasn’t listed, but they say “Big Subwoofer” enough times that it’s pretty likely to be the song’s title.

The track does feature big bass lines, or as they phrase it, “more bass than baseball.” It’s a west coast hip hop jam through and through, but the rappers also enjoy taking turns on the verses and calling out the rhymes in Beastie Boys fashion. All four legends come together for the hook, “Big subwoofer in the back, like what’s up/Blow the windows out the frame, it’s a party when I pull up.”

Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg also played some of their solo songs at the club. Ice Cube performed his hits “It Was a Good Day” and “You Can Do It,” then Snoop Dogg played “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and a new song, “CEO.” Snoop Dogg said he plans to release his new album From tha Streets 2 tha Suites tomorrow for 4/20. After those performances, the club pulled out some fancy neon-lit thrones for each of the rap legends and they began the new track.

Triller’s the TikTok rival who recently acquired the rights to Swizz Beats and Timbaland’s Verzuz battles. Their Triller Fight Club is focused on the intention to provide high production value and feature major name musical appearances. The Paul vs. Askren fight that Mt. Westmore appeared at definitely proved the size of the club’s extravagant production budget. In case Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort weren’t enough, Triller Fight Club also scheduled further appearances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer for the high-profile fight.

The rap icons had been slated for 93.5 KDAY’s Krush Groove festival at Staples Center the same day as the performance, April 17, but it was canceled due to California COVID-19 restrictions, freeing them for the Triller Fight Club gig. Alongside them, Redman & Method Man, Paul Wall & Slim Thug, Tha Dogg Pound, Petey Pablo, Yung Joc, Suga Free and DJ Quik were also set to perform.

Each of the Mt. Westmore members has been releasing music since at least the early ’90s. Ice Cube was famously a member of the influential gangsta rap group N.W.A. since they formed in 1986, before moving to a successful solo career as a musician, actor and businessman. Too $hort also began releasing records in the 1980s, pioneering the ‘Mobb Music’ genre, which was the Bay Area’s answer to Los Angeles’ G-Funk grooves. E-40 and Snoop Dogg each helped define their regions’ respective styles with their releases, particularly E-40’s In a Major Way (1995) and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle (1993).

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado