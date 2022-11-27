Mount Westmore Featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Song & Video “Free Game”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 27th, 2022 - 2:48 PM

A press release from MNRK Music Group shares the new single “Free Game” released by rap supergroup Mount Westmore. The single is included on the group’s upcoming album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort that is set to release on December 9th, 2022. The album boasts sixteen tracks and can be preordered starting today. Mxdwn had also covered Mount Westmore’s debut track from last year.

MNRK describes Free Game as a track inspired by California’s “electro-funk roots” and states that “E-40 sprinkles jewels for the mind before Snoop promotes black ownership and self-empowerment. $hort and Cube follow, offering valuable life lessons at no extra cost.”

Released with the single is a music video directed by Cam Busby that has the rappers carrying out a bank heist. They used night vision binoculars, canisters of tear gas, and some physical force against bank security. The group is then in a high-speed police car chase that ends with them losing the cops and parking their heist truck to share money with the people/fans that crowded around them.