Evanescence’s Amy Lee Teams Up With Halsey For Industrial-Fused New Single “Hand That Feeds”

Steven Taylor May 9th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

American singer Hasley and Amy Lee of rock band Evanescence have released a new collaborative single, “Hand That Feeds.” The single is a part of the soundtrack to the upcoming film, “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” releasing June 6th. The single can be found on various platforms, including YouTube.

The single features both musicians on vocals, with Hasley singing the first verse while Lee takes over for the second, featuring an even mix of the two singers. The collaboration between the two was highly anticipated after Hasley shared snippets of the song, with fans speculating who was singing alongside Hasley.

While it might lack an explosive drop or thrashing guitars one might expect out of Lee’s pedigree from Evanescence, it still provides strong vocal work and a dark atmosphere for fans to enjoy. A press release described the track as “a cinematic, genre-bending anthem” that “weaves Halsey’s visceral lyricism with Amy Lee’s powerhouse vocals, building a haunting sonic landscape that mirrors the intensity and beauty of the film it accompanies.” The lyrics discuss dealing with a person who “bites the hand that feeds,” who has lied to and deceived the singers. As the song progresses, the singer reflects both on themselves and on the actions of this disloyal person, the chorus exploding with lyrics pointing out the hypocritic nature to speak kindly of the artist while stabbing them in the back. By the end, the singers turn the tables and have them “choking on the taste” of their mistakes.



The release comes one day before Hasley starts her “For My Last Trick” tour, which will feature Evanescence as a guest performance.