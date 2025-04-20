Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Says Joining Megan Thee Stallion Onstage At Coachella Was “One Of The Coolest Moments Of My Life”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 20th, 2025 - 11:02 PM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

According to Metal Injection, Courtney LaPlante of SpiritBox lived out a dream moment at Coachella last weekend when she joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage during her set. After teaming up on a metal remix of Megan’s track “Cobra,” Courtney was invited to perform it live and the result was as unforgettable as it sounds.

Courtney called it “one of the coolest moments of my life,” and said she was still buzzing from the experience. She talked about how the collab came together fast, and how surreal it felt to go from working on the remix to standing next to Megan in front of thousands of people.

“She’s so talented and powerful,” Courtney said. “I had to really stop myself from just screaming the whole time I was onstage.”

While Spiritbox and Megan come from totally different worlds musically, the connection felt natural. It was loud, bold and full of energy. For Courtney, it was a mix of nerves, adrenaline, and pure joy.

This year in February, Spiritbox released a single titled “No Loss, No Love.” It is stated that “The song follows a unique journey that blends heavy prog-metal and captivating electronic beats.”