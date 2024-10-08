Poppy Joins Spiritbox For Performance Of “Soft Spine” During Louder Than Life Set

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 1:42 PM

According to consequence.net, Spiritbox has shared a video of “Soft Spine,” with special guest Poppy at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The song highlighted a set that was a standout among the dozens of bands that performed at the festival.

“Soft Spine” is Spiritbox’s latest single and it finds singer Courtney LaPlante in full scream mode. During the Canadian metal band performance rain-soaked set at Louder Than Life, LaPlante did not hold back as she delivered a crushing vocal performance in front of the massive crowd. Halfway through the song, Poppy walked out onstage and screamed out the lyrics as well.

Poppy was one of three surprise guests during Spiritbox’s Louder Than Life set, as LaPlante and company also welcomed Architects singer Sam Carter for “Yellowjacket” and Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk for “Circle with Me.” This past weekend, Spiritbox brought another guest out onstage when Chelsea Wolfe joined the band for “Jaded” at Korn’s 30 anniversary show in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva