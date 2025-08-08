Babymetal & Spiritbox Team Up For New Video “My Queen”

Home News Steven Taylor August 8th, 2025 - 3:39 PM

J-Metal icons Babymetal released their highly anticipated album METAL FORTH today. To mark this release of an album already stuffed with a wild variety of collaborations, a video for “My Queen,” the final single featuring fellow metal band Spiritbox was released today. A video for this track can be found on Babymetal’s YouTube channel.

The track is as metal as one expects from the trio, featuring more reserved instrumentals before building to an explosive drop for the chorus. As with most of the trio’s work, they sing primarily in Japanese save for an occasional English word in the chorus. When Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante steps in to provide her vocals, adorned in a long white gown contrasting the more complex outfits of Babymetal, she provides English vocals delivered with an impressive tone ranging from deep singing to loud screams. The video leans into chess iconography, with all the singers performing on a black and white chessboard. Spliced between the intricate dancing of Babymetal and imposing shots of LaPlante are visuals of glass cubes being moved across a board and a strange, ghostly figure seemingly watching the performers. Overall, it features a strange and ghostly atmosphere.

METAL FORTH, the third album by Babymetal, released today. “My Queen” is the final single, following other singles featuring notable artists in the metal world. Such singles include “Kon! Kon!,” “From Me to U” and “Song 3,” which respectively feature Bloodywood, Poppy and Slaughter to Prevail. The full ten track album also has tracks featuring Electric Callboy, Polyphia and Tom Morello.