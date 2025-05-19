Babymetal Invite Poppy Onstage For Live Debut Of “From Me To U” During Berlin Show

Home News Juliet Paiz May 19th, 2025 - 2:09 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to an Instagram post, fans in Berlin got a big surprise during Babymetal’s show at the Velodrome on May 17, when Poppy joined them onstage for the first-ever live performance of their song “From Me To U.”

The track, a fan favorite since its release earlier this year, is a collaboration between the Japanese metal trio and the genre-blending pop-metal artist Poppy. While both acts have been touring together in Europe, this was the first time they actually performed the song live and the crowd enjoyed every moment.

Su-metal, Moametal, and Momometal hit the stage with their usual energy and sharp choreography, and when Poppy walked out to join them, the excitement in the room was at its highest point. Their vocals meshed perfectly, and the performance showed just how well their styles complement each other, demonstrating a mix of heavy riffs and dramatic visuals.

Clips from the show quickly spread across social media, with fans calling the performance a highlight of the night. Many were hoping this wouldn’t be the last time the song gets played live. While it’s not confirmed whether Poppy will join Babymetal for “From Me To U” at other shows, this moment in Berlin made it clear that it is a wonderful pairing.

To add on to this excitement, Babymetal will be releasing a new album titled, Metal Forth next month! The album will be released through Capitol Records on June 13.