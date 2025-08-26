Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante & Poppy Tease Possible Collaboration

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 5:47 PM

According to NME.com, it has been reported that Poppy, Evanescence‘s Amy Lee and Spiritbox‘s Courtney LaPlante have been teasing a collaboration, which looks like it was produced by Jordan Fish. The three women have all shared a photo of them together, all looking towards the same direction with their black hair flowing behind them.

The photo has also been shared by Poppy’s label Sumerian and Spiritbox’s label Pale Chord, as well as Fish, suggesting that he produced it. He also commented a shocked-looking emoji on Poppy’s Instagram post. Fish has previously produced Poppy’s most recent album, Negative Spaces, which arrived in November of 2024, as well as the artist’s recent BABYMETAL collaboration, “from me to u.”

Also, Fish is known to have been in the studio with Spiritbox, initially sparking rumors that he was producing their second album. Later, the band confirmed that he did not produce what would become their recent LP, Tsunami Sea but said they hoped to work with him in future.