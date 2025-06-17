Poppy Announces Fall 2025 ‘They’re All Around Us’ North American Tour Dates With Dying Wish & MSPAINT

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 12:29 PM

With a run of surrealist chaos in the form of an energetic and can’t-miss tour across the country under her belt artist Poppy is not done yet. Today, she announced additional dates for her They’re All Around Us Tour for this September and October. Presale begins today, with general on-sale slotted for this Friday, June 20, at 10 a m. local time by clicking HERE.

The tour is in support of the singer’s 2024 album, Negative Spaces, which is a record encapsulating a true visionary unconcerned with genre — delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk. The run of shows will feature Dying Wish, starting on September 12 and MSpaint throughout the entire run.

Negative Spaces followed a pair of successful collaborations for Poppy: Bad Omens‘ “V.A.N,” which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format and Knocked Loose‘s “Suffocate,” which broke into the top 10 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA playlist. Her album track, “The Cost Of Giving Up,” is currently Top 20 on Mediabase’s Active Rock chart and #21 on Billboard Mainstream Rock. She played a fierce rendition of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, watch HERE.

They’re All Around Us Tour Dates

9/2 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium #

9/4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater #

9/5 – Richmond, VA – The National #

9/6 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore #

9/8 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach #

9/9 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz #

9/11 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amp *

9/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s %

9/14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe %

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre %

9/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum | 102.9 Hog Havoc %

9/19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center | 93X Family Reunion %

9/21 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom %

9/22 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom %

9/23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater %

9/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel %

9/27 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim %

9/28 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre %

9/30 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park %

10/2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas %

10/4 – El Paso, TX – Southwest University Park | KLAQ Rocks The Park %

10/6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas %

10/11 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú ^

10/12 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Blackberry

# = w/ MSPaint

% = w/ Dying Wish and MSPaint

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva