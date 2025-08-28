Lollapalooza Argentina Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Deftones, Tyler The Creator, Turnstile & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 2:08 PM

Today, Lollapalooza Argentina has announced the lineup for next year’s event, which will be taking place on March 13-15, at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. For tickets and more information, click here. Headlining at the event will be Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile and Lewis Capaldi.

The diverse array of artists performing also includes Interpol, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Brutalismus 3000, Addison Rae, Katseye, Marina, Djo, TV Girl, Royel Otis, RIIZE, Lany, Viagra Boys, TV Girl, 31 Minutes, Tom Morello, Six Sex, Drink The Sea, Rubio and other acts.

Jaquina, Bad Nerves, 2 Minutos, Airbag, De Saloon, Men I Trust, Judeline, Riize, Heese Kassel, Aerobica, Los Borne, Tikitklip, Cleaver, Rootz HiFi, Bruno Borelone, Katteyes, NAFTA, BUNT, Royel Otis, 2Hollis, Massacre and other acts will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat