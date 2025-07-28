Interpol’s Daniel Kessler Announces New Big Noble Album It’s Later Than You Think For August 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “All The Marbles”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 28th, 2025 - 12:26 AM

Ten years ago, musical band Big Noble released their debut album, First Light which featured ten instrumental songs. The band was formed when Interpol’s guitarist Daniel Kessler joined forces with sound designer Joseph Fraioli to create his passion project. Now, after all that time, Big Noble is finally making its return. According to Stereogum, Kessler announced Big Noble’s second album titled It’s Later Than You Think which is set to release on August 15. The album will be a Bandcamp exclusive.

To build excitement for the upcoming album, Big Noble has released the lead single for the album, “All The Marbles.” The track is bold and intriguing while also having a perfect sound for a training montage. In an interview with NME, Kessler recently explained, “The first record was more improvised. For this record, it was a bit more song-oriented. ‘All The Marbles’ has that.” He continued, “I live between Barcelona and New York now, so I was mostly in Spain when we were doing this while Joseph was in Los Angeles. It was a long-distance collaboration. This song has a movement to it.” That movement is most clearly depicted in the music video for “All The Marbles” which shows skateboarder Cody Chapman skating back and forth on various ramps whilst being illuminated by heavy red lightning. The video was directed by skate photography and videography specialists Atiba Jefferson and Tu Evans. There will also supposedly be remixes of “All The Marbles” made by Tunde Adebimpe and Wilder Zoby which will be a part of the final product.

It’s Later Than You Think Tracklist:

“It’s Later Than You Think” “The Palms” “All the Marbles” “En Camino” “No Sharing in Tech House” “Coils” “Spinnaker” “Marine Layer” “Not Again”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock