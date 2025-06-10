Turnstile Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Amyl & The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Speed & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 11:45 AM

Today, Turnstile has announced details of THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR, which is a North American headline tour set to get underway on September 15. The fall run will feature support from Speed and Jane Remover each night, with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange, and Mannequin Pussy performing on selected dates. For Tickets and more information, click here.

This past friday, Turnstile released their acclaimed new album, NEVER ENOUGH. Available across all streaming platforms in a variety of physical formats, the expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.

Furthermore, the album’s companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH is in theaters now. Directed by the band’s own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, the film is available in theaters across the U.S. The band celebrated the release of NEVER ENOUGH last week with a sold-out performance at Brooklyn’s Under The K Bridge. The show capped off a week of Turnstile events in New York City beginning with a headline making performance of “I CARE / DULL” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR DATES

9/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ~

9/17 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann ^

9/20 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

9/21 – Buffalo, NY @ The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #

9/24 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island #

9/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

9/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

9/30 – Denver, CO @ Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

10/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park +

10/5 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

10/7 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +

10/8 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater +

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

10/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn +

10/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island Pavilion +

10/18 – Miami, FL @ III Points *

10/19 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With Amyl & The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover

^ With Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover

# With Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover

~ With SPEED, Jane Remover

* Festival Date

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock