SZA and Chappell Roan Vulnerably Open Up About Public Backlash “It Makes Me Cry”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In a feature in Interview Magazine on June 17th, mega stars Chappell Roan and SZA discussed their experiences with public backlash and how it has affected them more so than they expected. Both of these artists are no stranger to criticism from people watching them in the public eye. In 2024, “The Giver” singer faced backlash multiple times. One of the things criticized was her video regarding the presidential election, as some people didn’t think she was pro-Kamala enough. Then, the big ordeal was when she shared a series of videos feeling like her fans were being “weird”, “creepy” and perpetuating “predatory behavior” when meeting her in person. And then, some people took issue with her telling a photographer to “Shut the fuck up” at the recent MTV Video Music Awards. SZA has arguably received less backlash throughout her career, but she has definitely been criticized. For example, she has been accused of allegedly lying multiple times. Such as when she allegedly claimed to have a degree in marine biology from an Ivy League college, posted a photo eating cake after she said she didn’t like it and allegedly drawing on her freckles despite allegedly claiming they were natural.

During the back and forth, SZA opened up the conversation by asking Roan if she “gave a fuck about the backlash” that she often hears from the public. NME reports that Roan opened up by answering “I didn’t until people started hating me for me and not for my art. When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, ‘They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make.’ That’s when it changed.” She followed that by touching on people taking things out of context, “When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you.”

Roan continued by explaining how the backlash affects her by sharing, “I didn’t realise I’d care so much. When it comes to my art, I’m like, ‘Bitch, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.’ But when it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, ‘Damn. Am I the most insufferable bitch of our generation? It makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me.” Then, SZA shared that she felt “comforted” by Roan saying that and that she’s felt the same way when she received criticism.

Roan even spoke on whether or not the backlash would cause her to turn away from her music career. “I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable. Am I OK with the backlash of speaking my mind? That’s where I am right now.”

It’s possible that Roan and SZA’s discussion could contribute to humanizing celebrities and artists and lead to people being kinder on and offline.