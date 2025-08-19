Doechii Cancels Festival Performances at All Points East, Forwards in Bristol and Rock En Seine

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 19th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

Doechii has recently cancelled several upcoming festival performances for this week. Somewhat at the last minute, the singer and rapper pulled out of several concerts today without further explanation. These festivals included All Points East, Forwards in Bristol and Rock En Seine.

On Saturday, August 23rd, the Grammy-winning rapper and singer was due to perform at the Victoria Park festival during RAYE‘s headline show alongside JADE and Tyla, according to NME. However, earlier this Tuesday morning All Points East released a statement stating:

“Unfortunately, Doechii will no longer be able to perform at All Points East on Saturday August 23. We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.”

Additionally, Doechii has also pulled out of the Forwards Bristol festival for August 24th, where she would have performed alongside artists like Jorja Smith and The Last Dinner Party. Forwards released statement similar to All Points East, saying:

“Unfortunately, Doechii will no longer be able to perform at FORWARDS on Sunday August 24th. We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to FORWARDS in the future.”

Today August 19th, Doechii also pulled out of a scheduled performance at Rock En Seine in Paris. Organizers of all three events have yet to release a statement explaining their reasoning, and the artist herself has been quiet on the matter.