Today, Skrillex has officially released his heavily anticipated album, F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3. This monumental release marks the artists final project with OWSLA/Atlantic Records, which finishes a 15-year run where Skrillex emerged as one of the most innovative and enigmatic figures in electronic and pop music by winning multiple Grammy Awards, selling out arenas and festivals worldwide.

F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 blends Skrillex’s signature bass-heavy sound with deeper nods to dance culture and it featuring collaborations with electronic music trailblazers like Dylan Brady, Eurohead, Varg2™, Wuki, Starrah, Boys Noize and other artists.

The new album follows a historic ULTRA Music Festival performance on March 29, where Skrillex made his return to the festival’s Main Stage for the first time in 10 years. During the electrifying set, he played a wide range of fan favorites and teased previously unreleased tracks from the new record.

F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 Track List

SKRILLEX IS DEAD Skrillex & Hawaii Slim – SPITFIRE Skrillex, Virtual Riot & Nakeesha – WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING VIP SLICKMAN Skrillex, Sleepnet & Joker – TEARS LOST DROP THINGS I PROMISED Skrillex & Space Laces – RECOVERY ANDY SQUISHY CLIP Skrillex & Jónsi – LOOK AT YOU Skrillex & Naisha – GULAB XX Skrillex, Zacari, Starrah & Ilykimchi – MOMENTUM Skrillex & Team EZY – ANIMALS BEAT Skrillex, Virtual Riot & Nakeesha – MIRCHI TEST HOLD ON Skrillex, swedm® & LOAM – SEE YOU AGAIN VIP MORJA KAIJU VIP Skrillex, bgirl, PARISI, Varg2™, Whitearmor, Eurohead & jamesjamesjames – KORABU REDLINE DASH Skrillex, Boys Noize & Dylan Brady – ZEET NOIZE Skrillex & Dylan Brady – BOOSTER FRICKY VIP Skrillex & LH4L – ULTRA INTRO JUNGUNDRA Skrillex & G Jones – DRUIDS Skrillex & Wuki – BIGGY BAP Skrillex, NJOMZA & swedm® – SAY GOODBYE MOSQUITOTOUILLE Skrillex & swedm® – BABY ROYAL Skrillex, swedm® & Badriia – G2G Skrillex & Majestic – DNB TING SAN DIEGO VIP VOLTAGE Skrillex & swedm® – AZASU

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi