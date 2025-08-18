Tom Morello Speaks on Rage Against The Machine After Selling Out 5 Shows at Madison Square Garden “If There’s Never Another Show, Then That’s Quite a Way to Go Out”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 18th, 2025 - 2:19 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Consequence reported that although Rage Against the Machine hasn’t taken the stage since their 2022 reunion tour was abruptly halted, guitarist Tom Morello is at peace with the idea that those concerts may have marked the end of the band’s live performances. That tour, highly anticipated by fans worldwide, was unfortunately disrupted after frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his achilles tendon early in the run.

Despite the injury, de la Rocha continued performing, seated for the remainder of the summer shows, before the group eventually called off the rest of the “Public Service Announcement” tour and all subsequent dates. Months later, drummer Brad Wilk hinted that Rage may have officially retired from live touring.

Speaking recently to Chicago’s WKQX, Morello addressed the situation candidly. “Well, the irony was leading up to that tour, I ruptured my achilles,” he revealed. “So, I was in rehearsal on crutches. I was, like, I would have open-heart surgery onstage and not cancel a show. The show must go on… Zack — he was in such good shape… And he popped the Achilles… We finished the US tour and then sadly canceled all the other stuff after that.”

Those last U.S. shows concluded with a powerful run with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden. Morello remarked, “If there’s never another show, then that’s quite a way to go out.”

He continued, “Rage Against the Machine was always sort of a volatile situation… Even when [Zack] was sitting down… those were some of the best Rage shows…” Although RATM may be done for now, Morello keeps their legacy alive by performing their music during his solo sets. He’s set to tour across North America this fall.